Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,628,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. The company has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average is $195.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

