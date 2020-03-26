Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $195.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.34. 26,546,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,086,205. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

