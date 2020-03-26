FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 2.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 7.51% of FactSet Research Systems worth $763,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of FDS opened at $232.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.65 and its 200-day moving average is $265.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

