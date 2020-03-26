FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $24.83 on Thursday, hitting $257.56. The stock had a trading volume of 528,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,850. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $310.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

