Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

