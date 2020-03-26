FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $307,823.40

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, HADAX and CoinMex. FansTime has a market capitalization of $307,823.40 and $33,745.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z, CoinMex, Gate.io, CoinEgg and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

