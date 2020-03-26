Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397,306 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of Fate Therapeutics worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FATE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

FATE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.71. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

