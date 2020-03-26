Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price

Media headlines about Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fortinet earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.44. 2,713,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,444. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

