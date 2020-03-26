Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $799,751,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,408,000 after buying an additional 438,850 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 348,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,038. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $65.55 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

