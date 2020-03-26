Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $65.55 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

