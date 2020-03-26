FedoraCoin Market Cap Hits $202,538.28 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $202,538.28 and approximately $89.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00585767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007951 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000283 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

