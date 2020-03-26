Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 48,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $711.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.09. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

