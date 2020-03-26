Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $4.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Korbit and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.05065148 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00063496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037072 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010662 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,004,107 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bitrabbit, IDEX, KuCoin, Bitbns, Korbit, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Dcoin, Hotbit, MXC, Binance, BitAsset, BiKi, Bittrex, Coinall and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

