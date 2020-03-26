FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Jose A. Olivieri bought 4,400 shares of FFBW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FFBW stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of FFBW as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,786. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFBW shares. TheStreet downgraded FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FFBW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

