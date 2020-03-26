Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.32 ($15.49).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

