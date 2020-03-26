Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $31,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $120.37 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.