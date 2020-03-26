Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,727,139 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.14% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $1,831,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.17. 156,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,247. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.