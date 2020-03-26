Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, an increase of 430.8% from the February 27th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $3,495,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 122,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000.

FMO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 881,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,910. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3231 per share. This is a positive change from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 104.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

