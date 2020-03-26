Fielmann’s (FIE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.85 ($76.57).

Shares of FIE traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €52.30 ($60.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,844 shares. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.33.

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

