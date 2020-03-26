Financial Comparison: Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fauquier Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and United Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fauquier Bankshares $35.14 million 1.41 $6.82 million N/A N/A United Bankshares $913.05 million 2.65 $260.10 million $2.55 9.35

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fauquier Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Fauquier Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fauquier Bankshares and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fauquier Bankshares 19.41% 10.52% 0.95% United Bankshares 28.49% 7.80% 1.32%

Dividends

Fauquier Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. United Bankshares pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fauquier Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fauquier Bankshares and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fauquier Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Bankshares has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Fauquier Bankshares.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Fauquier Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also offers safe deposit, ATM, stop payment, wire transfer, and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards; and personalized services, such as investment management, financial planning, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. provides its products and services through 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties, Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 139 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 83 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

