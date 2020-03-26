Financial Contrast: Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) vs. Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Banc. of Virginia 24.92% 9.87% 1.33% Heartland Financial USA 23.65% 9.88% 1.21%

Dividends

Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.31%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Banc. of Virginia $133.11 million 1.86 $33.17 million $1.48 6.88 Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 1.81 $149.13 million $4.14 7.52

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.