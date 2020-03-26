Financial Review: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Lomiko Metals (NYSE:LMRMF)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan -1.12% 0.18% 0.08% Lomiko Metals N/A -43.46% -40.48%

Volatility and Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 1 5 9 0 2.53 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus price target of $13.08, suggesting a potential upside of 87.17%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.11, suggesting a potential upside of 579.01%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $14.40 billion 0.70 -$239.00 million $0.02 349.50 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.33 million N/A N/A

Lomiko Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freeport-McMoRan.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona; and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of Grasberg minerals district that produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open-pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America, and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment consists of other mining and eliminations, oil and gas operations, and other corporate and elimination items. The company was founded by James R. Moffett on November 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

