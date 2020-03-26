Financial Survey: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) & NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -42.11% -350.46% -18.10% NortonLifeLock 100.76% 9.68% 3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridgeline Digital and NortonLifeLock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 3 5 0 2.63

NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 0.22 -$9.47 million N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion 2.32 $31.00 million $1.17 15.63

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Bridgeline Digital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

