FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective (down from GBX 32 ($0.42)) on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, March 13th.

IOG traded up GBX 1.12 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 12.13 ($0.16). 1,314,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Independent Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.54.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

