Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -2.50

News stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of F stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiore Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

