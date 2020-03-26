Fire Lotto Price Down 52.9% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $48,198.29 and $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

