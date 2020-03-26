First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of First American Financial worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 269.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in First American Financial by 29.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 490,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in First American Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

