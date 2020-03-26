First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

NYSE:FAF opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

