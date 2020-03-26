First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the February 27th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

