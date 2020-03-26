First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Update

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the February 27th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 37,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.46.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $20.79 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

