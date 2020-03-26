First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce sales of $189.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.03 million and the highest is $191.41 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $192.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $759.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.92 million to $773.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $782.34 million, with estimates ranging from $760.04 million to $804.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of FHB opened at $16.37 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

