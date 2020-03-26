First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.90% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 813,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,977. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,284.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

