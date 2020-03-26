First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -3.38

Media headlines about First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First Quantum Minerals earned a media sentiment score of -3.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted First Quantum Minerals’ score:

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 9,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

FQVLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

