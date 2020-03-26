First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,970 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $129,471,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after purchasing an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,282,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 320,903 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $81.39. 3,800,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,120. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

