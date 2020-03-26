First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,939 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.59.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $130.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

