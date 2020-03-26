First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,781 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $689,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

