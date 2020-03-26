First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,764 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 682,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,580,000 after acquiring an additional 47,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADS opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

In other news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen bought 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

