First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the February 27th total of 108,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 226,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,609. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

