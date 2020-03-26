First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 426.7% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,439. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

