First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 27th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Get First Trust High Income Long/short Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.