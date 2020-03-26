First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,754,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.