First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUSB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First US Bancshares worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 17,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

