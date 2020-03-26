Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 27th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLC traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 136,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,878. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

