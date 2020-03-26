FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.34% of FleetCor Technologies worth $1,583,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.29. 489,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,118. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.94 and a 200 day moving average of $290.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

