FLIP (FLP) Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a total market cap of $446,324.63 and $224.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.02569662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00195063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

