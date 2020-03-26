FLO Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $1,632.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069128 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000188 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

