Flowchain Trading Up 17.6% This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.42 million and $234,110.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00028013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.04820036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010536 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

