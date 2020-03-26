Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,500 at Deutsche Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,609 ($113.25).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

LON FLTR traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,450 ($98.00). The company had a trading volume of 305,122 shares. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,959.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,274.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.