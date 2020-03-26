FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stake Raised by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.28% of FMC worth $36,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their target price on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

