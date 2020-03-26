FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

FMC stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. 1,214,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,218. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $91,775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

